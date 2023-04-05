'How Rahul Gandhi's personal legal fight becomes...' Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday asked why the Congress is trying to project Rahul Gandhi's personal legal fight as a fight for democracy. "This is now clear that Congress will leave no stone unturned to reach a new low and to play with India's democracy. They are doing everything to stay politically relevant. This is not a fight for democracy but an individual. Any criticism of this falls short," Scindia said in a press conference adding that Rahul Gandhi is not the first one to be disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Jayalalithaa and Azam Khan were disqualified in past, he said. "But why this time there is so much hue and cry? Why people are wearing black clothes," Scindia said. Read | 'Arrogant dynast…': BJP rips into Rahul after fresh back-and-forth with reporter Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday addressed a press conference on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

"Rahul Gandhi is being given a special treatment. When he went to the court, a fauz of Congress leaders accompanied him. If this is not an attempt to pressure the judiciary, then what is? Is this Gandhian politics? Why all this is being done for an individual?" the Union minister said. Read | Rahul Gandhi refusing to apologise, trying to put pressure on judiciary: BJP

Rahul Gandhi's statement that he is a Gandhi and a Gandhi does not apologise is very surprising, Scindia said. “A senior Congress leader even said that there should be separate rules for the members of the Gandhi family. This proves that for the party some people are first-class citizens, while you and I are third-class citizens,” Scindia said. Read | 'Why did 'chote sarkar'…' - BJP's sharp jab at Rahul over Surat court appearance

Calling Congress's ideals as ‘anti-national’, Scindia said no one becomes little by apologising but some parties think they come first, before the country.

'What's the problem with black, hair is also black': Adhir Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury reacted to Jyotiraditya Scindia's comments and said Scindia should explain to the Congress why the party's demand for a JPC probe into the alleged Adani scam is wrong. "The BJP deployed former Congressmen to criticise us. What is your problem with the black colour? PM Modi's bodyguards too wear black. Unlike you, we love all colours and not only saffron. See, our hair is also black and we feel sad when our hair starts greying," Adhir Chowdhury said.

"Rahul Gandhi was disqualified in lightning speed. A Gujarat MP got three years sentence in past but he was allowed to attend Parliament," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

