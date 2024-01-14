How Sanjay Raut of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena reacted after Milind Deora quit Congress

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a dig at Milind Deora quitting the Congress. Calling Milind Deora a “big leader”, Sanjay Raut, however, said the former Union minister had a special attachment with the Congress. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut (ANI)

“Even from Shiv Sena people have cut 25-30 years of ties and left… It is all politics now. I knew Milind Deora, he was a big leader and had a special attachment with the Congress,” Raut told the media.

Milind Deora, who announced his resignation from the Congress on Sunday morning, is set to join Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena along with 400 of his supporters.

The son of Congress stalwart late Murli Deora Deora, ended his family's decades-old relationship with the party.

“We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change localities to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state,” Raut said.

Milind Deora has served as the union minister of state for communications and information technology and shipping during the Congress tenure from 2012 to 2014. He has also served as the former president of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

Recently, he expressed his displeasure over the Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming the South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, which Deora had represented earlier. Reacting to this, Sanjay Raut said that there would be no compromise on the seat.