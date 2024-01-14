close_game
close_game
News / India News / How Sanjay Raut of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena reacted after Milind Deora quit Congress

How Sanjay Raut of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena reacted after Milind Deora quit Congress

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 14, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Milind Deora announced his resignation from the primary membership of Congress on Sunday.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a dig at Milind Deora quitting the Congress. Calling Milind Deora a “big leader”, Sanjay Raut, however, said the former Union minister had a special attachment with the Congress.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut (ANI)
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut (ANI)

“Even from Shiv Sena people have cut 25-30 years of ties and left… It is all politics now. I knew Milind Deora, he was a big leader and had a special attachment with the Congress,” Raut told the media.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Milind Deora, who announced his resignation from the Congress on Sunday morning, is set to join Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena along with 400 of his supporters.

The son of Congress stalwart late Murli Deora Deora, ended his family's decades-old relationship with the party.

“We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change localities to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state,” Raut said.

Milind Deora has served as the union minister of state for communications and information technology and shipping during the Congress tenure from 2012 to 2014. He has also served as the former president of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Also read: 'Greed, fear': Congress launches ‘lakhs of Milind Deoras’ attack after snub

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years,” he wrote on X on Sunday.

Recently, he expressed his displeasure over the Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming the South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, which Deora had represented earlier. Reacting to this, Sanjay Raut said that there would be no compromise on the seat.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On