‘Howdy, Modi!’: PM Modi leaves for New York after addressing 50,000 at the Houston event

PM Modi, who addressed a 50,000 strong crowd of Indian Americans at the NRG stadium at the Howdy Modi event, left for New York where he will address the UN General Assembly on September 27.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2019 04:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Houston
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a "Howdy, Modi" rally celebrating Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.(REUTERS)
         

After the hugely successful ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston that saw US President Donald Trump share the stage with him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for New York on the second leg of his US tour.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 04:51 IST

