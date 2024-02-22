HT Daily Capsule: Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Fali Nariman, farmer protests on hold, SP-Cong alliance in UP and more…

HT brings you a round-up of the most important and interesting stories, so you don’t miss your daily dose of news. Fali S Nariman has an exemplary career spanning over seven decades. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

1) Fali Nariman: Public intellectual and jurist, God’s good man, writes Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Brajesh Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister (PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and National Security Adviser, was not an excitable man. And he did not speak two words when one would do. But in 1999, when PM Vajpayee had recommended to President KR Narayanan the name of Fali S Nariman for being nominated under the President’s discretion to the Rajya Sabha, the tough former diplomat rang me (I was then secretary to the President) with barely suppressed happiness to convey the glad tidings. “I think the President will be pleased with the name,” he said. “Nariman is so fair-minded, so objective, and so very well-liked across the board.” President Narayanan was indeed very happy with the name. Read more.

2) Stir on hold as farmer killed in police action

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said there will be a thorough investigation into the death of the 24-year-old farmer Shubh Karan Singh by the Haryana Police during a clash at the Khanauri border. Mann said his government will stand by the farmers and won't bow down even if there are 100 threats of President's Rule in Punjab. Following the death, the protesters announced that the 'Delhi Chalo' march will be paused for two days as the leaders need to chart out the future course of action.

3) Boosting ties with India should be cornerstone of EU’s foreign policy: Greek PM

Strengthening the partnership with India should be a cornerstone of the European Union’s (EU) foreign policy since the country is seen as a consensus builder and as a voice of reason in an increasingly polarised world, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Mitsotakis, who was delivering the keynote address as the chief guest at this year’s edition of the Raisina Dialogue, challenged the Global South’s perception of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a European war by saying that it represents a “brutal challenge” to the international rules-based order that India has supported. Read more.

4) Indians duped into fighting for Wagner Group

The kin of multiple Indian nationals have claimed that their family members have been duped by foreign recruiters in Russia and have been forced to join the Wagner Group, a private military company. Mohammed Sufiyan, a 22-year-old man hailing from Telangana, along with three others from Karnataka's Kalaburagi have sent an SOS to their families about being stranded in Russia and forced to join the army to fight the war against Ukraine. Read more.

5) A call that broke the ice

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi spoke to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday morning to facilitate a breakthrough between the two parties and to finalise the seat-sharing agreement. The Samajwadi Party has agreed to allocate 17 Lok Sabha seats to the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh. Those aware of the development said both Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav held a long discussion on seat-sharing over phone and the AICC general secretary persuaded the SP chief to leave 17 seats that the Congress wanted to contest from. Read more.