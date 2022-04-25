Home / India News / HT This Day: May 1, 1945 -- Hitler reported dead
india news

HT This Day: May 1, 1945 -- Hitler reported dead

A Berne dispatch to the Svenska Dagbladet states that Hitler died at noon today according to unconfirmed rumours from military circles reaching Berne.
HT This Day: May 1, 1945 -- Hitler reported dead
HT This Day: May 1, 1945 -- Hitler reported dead
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 06:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Stockholm

A Berne dispatch to the Svenska Dagbladet states that Hitler died at noon today according to unconfirmed rumours from military circles reaching Berne.

According to these reports Hitler’s death occurred in the subterranean headquarters of the Nazis in Berlin’s Fiergarten. Goebbels was present at the end.

According to reports reaching Zurich, a definite text of an announcement of the death of Hitler has already been prepared by brigade leader Dr Baumau of the staff of the Nazi party’s propaganda department. According to the prepared announcement, Hitler died defending Berian. It is not yet indicated when this official announcement will be published.

Another report says that Schwartz, chief of the Nast Party’s Economics Department, committed suicide today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out