HT This Day: May 1, 1945 -- Hitler reported dead

A Berne dispatch to the Svenska Dagbladet states that Hitler died at noon today according to unconfirmed rumours from military circles reaching Berne.

According to these reports Hitler’s death occurred in the subterranean headquarters of the Nazis in Berlin’s Fiergarten. Goebbels was present at the end.

According to reports reaching Zurich, a definite text of an announcement of the death of Hitler has already been prepared by brigade leader Dr Baumau of the staff of the Nazi party’s propaganda department. According to the prepared announcement, Hitler died defending Berian. It is not yet indicated when this official announcement will be published.

Another report says that Schwartz, chief of the Nast Party’s Economics Department, committed suicide today.