HT interview: BJP’s acceptability has grown in J&K, party will win, says Rajnath

Union defence minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Rajnath Singh is confident of scripting history by winning elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where, he claimed, its acceptance has grown. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he blamed Pakistan for fostering terror in the Union territory but asserted that India has been able to garner international support for its fight against terrorism. He added that talks to resolve long-pending dispute with China are on positive track and that India, which has always stood for world peace, is prepared for war in peacetime, and works for peace during wartime. Edited excerpts: In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajnath Singh blamed Pakistan for fostering terror in the Union territory but asserted that India has been able to garner international support for its fight against terrorism (PTI)

Elections are over in J&K and now all eyes are on the results. Will BJP be open to reviving ties with old allies?

We are confident we are going to get the numbers on our own. Our acceptability has increased even among the minorities. There was a time when attempts were made to sow seeds of discontent against the BJP. All those things have changed. People are no longer allergic to BJP...

The BJP has never won in the Valley. Now there is latent anger against the union government’s decision to abrogate Article 370. Do you think the perception and the sentiment against the BJP in the Valley has changed ?

I was in Gurej on Sunday, and after looking at the public response …I am confident that we will win that seat. I cannot give a figure, but this time the BJP is poised to do well and will win, with a good margin, many seats in the UT, including in the Valley.

What about the sentiment against BJP and the anger over making the state a Union territory?

Restoration of statehood is a promise that the BJP has made. The BJP has a proven record of doing what it says. It is seen as a political party that is credible and does what it promises. There may be some people who did not like the abrogation of Article 370 which gave the state special powers) but it was our commitment…and we fulfilled it. So, now people know we do what we say.

People are also aware of the fact that Article 370 cannot be brought back. They know what the conditions were when Article 370 was in place and how conditions have changed . Those who objectively compare the situation before and after have no qualms in admitting that conditions have improved for the better. Incidents of stone pelting have stopped, there is development happening at a fast pace.

Earlier the Tricolour could not be unfurled at Lal Chowk, and even the Tazia procession (a replica of Imam Hussain’s tomb carried by the Shia Community at the end of Muharram) was not allowed. The community (now) faces no problems in carrying out their rituals.

There is a lot of concern about the frequency of terror activities in the Jammu region; there have been many casualties.

It is desperation on the part of Pakistan. They are trying to create problems in Jammu, but they will not be able to do anything because we are prepared. Our forces are on the alert and over a period we have killed many terrorists. There is one thing that people should understand and be sure of -- that we will eradicate terrorism and put an end to armed insurgency. Look at Pakistan, they are dealing with so many internal problems. Their government is not a popular government, therefore, they—whether you call them the government or whatever—are trying to divert the attention of the people by trying to create problems in India. And I say that even their army is involved in this.

It is now globally accepted that Pakistan is a terror funding state. We are getting more support from the international community for fighting against terrorism. Turkey is a Muslim country yet for the first time they did not raise the issue of Kashmir. (Turkey made no reference to Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly for the first time in years).

Several politicians including your former ally, Mehbooba Mufti put their campaign on hold in protest against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

These politicians do not have any issue that is appealing to the masses. It is extremely unfortunate that politicians in India are protesting about an issue which concerns another country, and they are creating problems in our own.

The BJP is facing a tough battle in Haryana. Various groups such as farmers and Jats are upset with the party, and there is anti-incumbency after being in power for 10 years.

We are confident that the BJP will retain power (in Haryana). People have shown tremendous support for the BJP. There are too many internal problems within the Congress. Leaders are fighting among themselves and there is a leadership crisis.

Rahul Gandhi said this is a fight of ideology. On one side there is justice, and on the other side injustice. He also said this is not Modi government but Adani’s government.

The first question we need to ask is what is the ideology of the Congress. The country has not been able to understand what it is. The BJP works on the principle of integral humanism. The Congress ideology seems to be to, through fair or foul means, somehow grab power.

What has Adani got to do with this, there are so many industrialists and corporates in this country, and he is one of them…

What about anti-incumbency?

There will be pro incumbency. We are getting support from every community and the question of people being angry does not arise. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is a good political leader... and there was no question mark on the honesty of (former CM) Manohar Lal Khattar.

The party has expelled 8 rebels. This was not expected in the party which boasts of discipline among the cadre.

This is not a big issue it happens in all the polls. There are many new people who join the party and we cannot be assertive that they will have an ideological commitment…

The opposition has been relentless in seeking a caste census. What is the BJP’s view on this.

The BJP has not said it is against caste enumeration. We are of the view there should be a discussion and debate on the issue. As far as reservation is concerned, there is no question of scrapping it. They (opposition) created a falsehood about the constitution being amended (ahead of the Lok Sabha elections). It is the Congress that crushed the soul of the Constitution when they made amendments and imposed emergency.

There is a perception that over the years the BJP’s ties with its ideological found, the Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh have come under strain.

There is no truth in that...We are all Swayamsevak, even the PM and I are Swayamsevaks.

India, since 2014 has followed the neighbourhood first policy; given the volatility in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, will the foreign policy be revisited? Do you anticipate it coming under strain?

We have clarity, there is no ambiguity that we will keep cordial relations. Look at Pakistan, they should have had better relations with us, we could have given them more money than IMF. As far as the foreign policy goes, hum pressure mein kaam nahi karte (We don’t act under duress).

What about the status of the long-standing dispute with China?

I would not like to make comments on the developments, but I can share that talks are headed in a positive direction.

Ladakh, particularly has been affected by China’s aggression. They have many concerns about losing access to grazing grounds and are seeking laws to protect their land and jobs.

We are in the process of addressing everyone’s concerns, but we cannot overlook the interest of any one community for the other. The LG is there and taking care, the Home Ministry is also taking care, they are competent and I’m confident that all issues will be resolved.

There are two legislative issues that have brought the Opposition together, the proposal for one nation, one election (ONOE) and the Waqf Bill. What is being done to build consensus on both the issues?

We are committed to ONOE, whether the bill is introduced in this upcoming (winter) session or later...As far as the Waqf Bill is concerned we are confident of building consensus; the JPC is meeting, we are also speaking to all the stakeholders and political parties.

There are concerns about tensions escalating in West Asia and fears about war clouds looming. What is India’s stance on the unfolding situation.

We have always stood for world peace and have been messengers of that. We are always prepared for war in peacetime, and we work for peace during wartime.

There is a perception that the BJP in its third term has become more deferential to allies; the Waqf bill was sent to JPC, there was an immediate clarification on the creamy layer issue... is the government feeling pressure from the allies?

When we had 300 plus and a clear majority, even then we were committed to giving our allies respect and building consensus. We had discussions on issues and policy matters and that is what we are continuing to do. Those who see cracks (in alliance) --dekhne wale ki drishti mein kuch hai (there is something wrong with the eyesight of such people)