HTLS 2019 | Reed Hastings: Innovator, disruptor, and ultimate game-changer

Reed Hastings is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of entertainment giant, Netflix. The company began as a rental service where customers could order films off a website and have DVDs delivered to their homes, but in recent years has evolved into one of the largest streaming services (and production studios) in the world.

He is known for having fostered an innovative workplace culture at Netflix, where employees are offered the choice between cash and stock compensation.

Under his leadership, the streaming service has made breakthroughs in the marketplace, having accumulated over 150 million paying subscribers in over 190 countries.

Hastings has said that India is a key market in the company’s future, and that he intends that all smartphone users in the country have the Netflix app installed on their devices.

The streamer’s disruptive model is said to have changed the face of the film industry, with several major studios investing heavily in creating their own streaming apps in direct competition to Netflix. Hastings is also an active educational philanthropist. He served on the California State Board of Education from 2000 to 2004.