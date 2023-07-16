‘Huge fan’: Actor R Madhavan is all praise for Macron at banquet dinner hosted in PM Modi's honour

Actor R Madhavan was among several guests who attended the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. While meeting Macron, the actor expressed his pleasure and said that he's a huge fan of the French President. R Madhavan seen taking picture with President Macron and PM Modi(Twitter)

The ceremonial dinner was organised on the French National Day at Paris' Louvre Museum, where hosting of banquets was closed off after it was last held for Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

President Macron shared a wrap video compiling snippets of power-packed events during PM Modi's two-day visit to France. In the video, Madhavan could be seen shaking hands with Macron and praising him.

“To the people of India, trust and friendship,” Macron said in the caption of the video, shared on Twitter.

Apart from Madhavan, the banquet was attended by Grammy-wining composer Ricky Kej and Assamese aerospace engineer Priyanka Rajkakati among other dignitaries.

As a part of his itinerary, PM Modi participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He called the France visit ‘memorable’, more so after being a guest to the French National Day event.