e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Human Rights Day 2020: ‘Recover better - stand up for human rights’

Human Rights Day 2020: ‘Recover better - stand up for human rights’

The theme of Human Rights Day 2020 is to “Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights”. This chosen theme is in sync with the Covid pandemic. It focuses on creating equal opportunities for everyone and addressing the failures and disappointments we all were exposed to due to Covid -19.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:53 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The theme of Human Rights Day 2020 is to “Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights”.
The theme of Human Rights Day 2020 is to “Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights”.
         

Human Rights Day is observed each year on December 10 since the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on 10 December 1948, the first global document which outlined human rights. The Declaration established a set of common basic values both with regard to the view of human beings and to the relationship between the state and the individual. It also set standards for human rights, which take precedence over political, economic, cultural and religious differences.

Human rights are rights that states, through international agreements, must guarantee individual people. These rights serve to limit the state’s power over the individual.

The theme of Human Rights Day 2020 is to “Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights”. This chosen theme is in sync with the Covid pandemic. It focuses on creating equal opportunities for everyone and addressing the failures and disappointments we all were exposed to due to Covid -19.

The agenda is to use the day as an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights so as to be able to rebuild the world that we seek, for achieving global solidarity, thus advocating shared humanity across communities.

The UN website lists the measures that should be kept in mind while bridging the gaps in human right protection which have been exposed and further fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. These include: ending discrimination of any kind, addressing inequalities, encouraging participation and solidarity and promoting sustainable development

The aim of this day is to engage the public and the partners of Human Rights as well as the UN family to take transformative action and showcase inspirational practical examples that could contribute in making resilient societies that can recover in a better way.

tags
top news
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In