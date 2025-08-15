Humayun's Tomb in ‘perfect condition’: ASI after dargah's roof collapses near monument

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday said Humayun's Tomb, which is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, is in "perfect condition" after six people were killed due to the roof collapse of a dargah near the Tomb's complex. Humayun's Tomb, an ASI-protected site, comprises of the central tomb, other structures and landscaped elements in the Nizamuddin area.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The ASI also clarified reports of a collapse incident in South Delhi, saying that the dargah was not related to the monument. However, it expressed regrets over the "unfortunate" incident at "an unprotected structure", adjacent to the 16th-century monument.

Officials said that a total of 12 people were rescued from the debris and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. DCP Southeast said in a latest statement that of those rescued, nine were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. "One male patient was admitted to LNJP Hospital and one female patient was admitted to RML Hospital," the DCP added.

The official said that one rescued female did not suffer any injuries from the collapse, and so she was not taken to any hospital.

“Of these, so far, reports of death of six of the above victims have been received from the respective hospitals, 3 male and 3 female,” the DCP added.

Initial reports had claimed that a portion of a dome at the tomb had collapsed.

The ASI took to X to clarify the reports and affirm the safety of Humayun's Tomb. It said, "The unfortunate incident, in the Patte Shah Dargah, at Nizamuddin area of Delhi, is deeply condoled."

"The Archaeological Survey of India regrets the unfortunate incident, at an unprotected structure, abutting the WH monument of the Humayun's Tomb but due to the nearness to the site could reach out as aides to those trapped in the accident," it said.

The ASI further said, "The WH monument of the Humayun's Tomb is in perfect condition and this news does not pertain to the monument."

Humayun's Tomb is one of the iconic monuments in the national capital, which is daily visited by hundreds of domestic and international tourists/visitors.

The ASI-protected site comprises of the central tomb, other structures and landscaped elements in the Nizamuddin area.

The UNESCO website says, "Humayun's Tomb stands within a complex of 27.04 ha that includes other contemporary, 16th century Mughal garden-tombs such as Nila Gumbad, Isa Khan, Bu Halima, Afsarwala, Barber's Tomb and the complex where the craftsmen employed for the building of Humayun's Tomb stayed, the Arab Serai."

Humayun's Tomb was inscribed on the UNESCO list in 1993, with a minor boundary modification in 2016, the website adds.