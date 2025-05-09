Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Farooq urges India, Pakistan to ease rising tensions

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate the situation to prevent destruction. Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a Friday sermon, at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (ANI)

"I urge both the countries to urgently de-escalate and not to tread on this dangerous path, which can only lead to destruction," he said in a post on X.

He said the people of the union territory were facing the brunt of the tensions between India and Pakistan.

"As the threat of war intensifies and the loss of precious lives continues, deep sorrow and anxiety grips our hearts. Unfortunately, whenever tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the brunt which follows is primarily borne by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Across the LOC, people are suffering immense hardships, as the loss of their lives, shelter and livelihood is seen only as collateral damage," he said.

Tension between New Delhi and Islamabad has been soaring since Indian armed forces pounded terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre

The chief preacher of Kashmir also claimed that authorities did not allow him to leave his residence, preventing him from offering congregational Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in the old city.

The Mirwaiz said though he was not allowed by authorities to go to Jama Masjid today, "I join in spirit with every soul praying for 'Aman-o-Amaan'. Let today's Juma (Friday) be a moment of collective duaa - asking Allah to protect us, avert further bloodshed, and guide us toward peace and wisdom," he added.