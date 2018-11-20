Today in New Delhi, India
Hurriyat leader shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir, who was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, police said.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2018 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Police said Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir was attacked in Achabal area of Anantnag district on Tuesday morning and added that they have initiated an investigation into the incident.(AFP/File Photo)

Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir, who was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, police said.

Police said Mir was attacked in Achabal area of the district in the morning and added that they have initiated an investigation into the incident.

More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 13:31 IST

