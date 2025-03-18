Menu Explore
Hyderabad: 11 YouTubers, social media influencers booked for ‘promoting’ betting apps

PTI |
Mar 18, 2025 06:38 AM IST

A case was registered following a complaint alleging that 11 YouTubers and social media influencers were involved in promoting online betting applications.

A case has been registered against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps on social media platforms, police said in Hyderabad on Monday.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Gaming Act and the IT Act at Panjagutta Police Station. (Pic used for representation)
The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Gaming Act and the IT Act at Panjagutta Police Station. (Pic used for representation)

The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Gaming Act and the IT Act at Panjagutta Police Station, police said.

Based on a complaint that the 11 YouTubers and social media influencers were allegedly promoting online betting applications, the case was registered, they said.

"We will summon and question them," a police official said. Further investigation is on.

