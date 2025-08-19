Hyderabad: 2 people electrocuted while transporting Lord Ganesh idol

Two persons died from suspected electrocution and another suffered injuries when a Lord Ganesh idol being transported by them in a vehicle came in contact with high-tension wires in the Bandlaguda area here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. In Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda area, a Lord Ganesh idol being transported in a vehicle came into contact with high-tension wires.(via HT)

The incident occurred at around 1 AM near a hotel when a group of people were taking the idol in a vehicle for installation, a police official at Bandlaguda Police Station said.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital, police said.

Further investigation is on.

In a similar incident, five people were electrocuted, and four others injured around Sunday midnight when a chariot came in contact with overhead electric wires during the procession organised as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, police said.