Hyderabad imposes month-long prohibitory orders. What's not allowed?

The Hyderabad Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders on procession, dharnas and public meetings till November 28, PTI reported.



“Reliable information has been placed before him that several organisations/parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad city, by resorting to dharnas and protests,” Hyderabad Police commissioner C V Anand told PTI.



According to a notification issued by the top cop, to maintain public order, peace and tranquility in Hyderabad city, ht news. The Hyderabad Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders on procession, dharnas and public meetings till November 28(PTI file)

“Individual/groups of individuals are prohibited from making any speeches, gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad,” the notification said.



ALSO READ: Hyderabad man accidentally falls off 3rd floor while chasing a dog, dies

Peaceful dharnas allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk

Peaceful dharnas and protests are allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and any dharna or protest anywhere else in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not permitted, the notification read according to PTI.

The public is informed that any person violating the orders especially around the Secretariat and other sensitive places, shall be liable for prosecution under appropriate penal provisions.

The order will remain in force from 6 PM on October 27 to 6 PM on November 28, it said.

Police officials and military personnel on duty, bonafide funeral processions, flying squad of the Education department, and persons or groups duly exempted by competent authority were exempted from the operation of the order, it said.



The prohibitory orders have been issued day before the festive week kicks in with Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali and Goverdhan Puja.

BJP cries foul

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has opposed the move, alleging it a conspiracy by the ruling Congress government to restrict Hindus from celebrating the festivals.



Andhra Pradesh's BJP vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy posted on X,"First, #Congress imposed Section 144 in Hyderabad and Secunderabad ahead of Diwali, restricting gatherings and movement. Then, Congress's official handles mocked Hindus by wishing them Diwali in this way. Although they have deleted the post, it has revealed their true intentions and hatred for Hindus."



BJP's Telangana unit treasurer Shanthikumar too opposed the move, saying,"Once again, Hindus are being restricted from celebrating their festivals freely in Congress-ruled #Telangana. Just before Diwali, Section 144 is imposed in Hyderabad, curbing gatherings and processions."