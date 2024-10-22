Hyderabad man accidentally falls off 3rd floor while chasing a dog, dies

A 23-year-old man died in Hyderabad when he accidentally fell from the third-floor window while playfully chasing a dog. The incident took place at the VV Pride Hotel in Chandanagar, where the victim had gone to attend his friend's birthday party on Monday, reports News18. CCTV footage shows Uday stepping out of his room and encountering a dog in the hotel corridor

CCTV Footage Reveals Tragic Events

A widely shared video on social media and CCTV footage show Uday stepping out of his room and encountering a dog in the hotel corridor. He initially tried to shoo the dog away, but then appeared to be playfully chasing it. Moments later, Uday leaned out of a window and fell, succumbing to his injuries shortly after.

Uday, a polytechnic student, had gathered with friends in Ashok Nagar and Jyoti Nagar to celebrate his friend's birthday. The group later moved to the VV Pride Hotel to continue the celebration. Uday's sudden and tragic fall has left his friends and family in shock.

Chandanagar police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Noida man saved by onlookers

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man tried to jump from the 14th floor of a tower at Supertech Capetown Society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, but quick action from nearby residents saved his life. The dramatic incident was recorded on camera and is now going viral on social media.

The man, who has been experiencing mental distress, reportedly attempted suicide by leaping from the 14th floor. However, residents from the floor below noticed him and quickly rushed up the stairs to bring him to safety.

The video of the incident shows the man hanging off the balcony of the 14th floor by his hands. Two people on the floor underneath him spotted him and rushed up the stairs.

The video then shows the two men come from behind and pull him to safety, avoiding a tragedy. Police reached the spot shortly after the incident was reported.