Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad man accidentally falls off 3rd floor while chasing a dog, dies

ByHT News Desk
Oct 22, 2024 03:25 PM IST

A 23-year-old man, Uday, accidentally fell from a third-floor window while playfully chasing a dog at VV Pride Hotel during a birthday party. 

A 23-year-old man died in Hyderabad when he accidentally fell from the third-floor window while playfully chasing a dog. The incident took place at the VV Pride Hotel in Chandanagar, where the victim had gone to attend his friend's birthday party on Monday, reports News18.

CCTV footage shows Uday stepping out of his room and encountering a dog in the hotel corridor
CCTV footage shows Uday stepping out of his room and encountering a dog in the hotel corridor

CCTV Footage Reveals Tragic Events

A widely shared video on social media and CCTV footage show Uday stepping out of his room and encountering a dog in the hotel corridor. He initially tried to shoo the dog away, but then appeared to be playfully chasing it. Moments later, Uday leaned out of a window and fell, succumbing to his injuries shortly after.

Uday, a polytechnic student, had gathered with friends in Ashok Nagar and Jyoti Nagar to celebrate his friend's birthday. The group later moved to the VV Pride Hotel to continue the celebration. Uday's sudden and tragic fall has left his friends and family in shock.

Chandanagar police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Noida man saved by onlookers

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man tried to jump from the 14th floor of a tower at Supertech Capetown Society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, but quick action from nearby residents saved his life. The dramatic incident was recorded on camera and is now going viral on social media.

The man, who has been experiencing mental distress, reportedly attempted suicide by leaping from the 14th floor. However, residents from the floor below noticed him and quickly rushed up the stairs to bring him to safety.

The video of the incident shows the man hanging off the balcony of the 14th floor by his hands. Two people on the floor underneath him spotted him and rushed up the stairs.

The video then shows the two men come from behind and pull him to safety, avoiding a tragedy. Police reached the spot shortly after the incident was reported.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //