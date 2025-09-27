Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Hyderabad; Musi River floods, 1,000 people evacuated

Heavy rain battered Hyderabad on Saturday, causing the Musi River to overflow near the Chaderghat bridge after authorities opened the floodgates of the city’s twin reservoirs, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar. The downpour also resulted in severe waterlogging in some localities.(ANI Grab )

With the Musi River in spate in Hyderabad as well as other parts of Telangana, about 1,000 people residing in low-lying areas were evacuated and shifted to relief camps, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. Houses near the river were flooded after the reservoir gates were raised.

The residents who were shifted to relief camps were provided food and other essential items, officials added. The downpour also resulted in severe waterlogging in Mithila Nagar Colony, Meerpet Municipal Corporation, Rangareddy District, Telangana, according to ANI.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy also enquired about the situation after heavy inflows in the Musi River, directing officials to monitor the situation in all localities adjacent to the river. He further asked officials to shift people living in low-lying areas to relief camps as a precautionary measure, PTI reported.

The chief minister's office (CMO) further said that officials were directed to closely monitor flood-prone areas, and take measures accordingly to ensure public safety.

The regional meteorological centre has predicted heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated places of several districts in Telangana on Saturday.

Bus services halted, massive traffic jam near Chaderghat bridge

The road near the Chaderghat bridge was closed by police officials as a precautionary measure, leading to a massive traffic jam in the area.

Meanwhile, the Telangana CMO has instructed authorities to halt vehicular movement on waterlogged roads, and ensure safety of causeways.

The floodwater entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), a major bus complex in the state, leading to a halt in bus services, PTI reported. The passengers waiting at the complex for buses were shifted out safely.

Following the halting of services, Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) MD V C Sajjanar said that the buses which operated from MGBS were now running from different areas of the city.

“Due to heavy flooding in the Musi River, floodwater has entered the MGBS premises. As a result, TGSRTC has temporarily suspended bus operations to and from MGBS Bus Station. Buses departing from MGBS are being operated from various locations in Hyderabad,” Sajjanar said in a post on X.