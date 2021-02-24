Hyderabad pharmacy student who mislead police, dies by suicide

The 19-year-old pharmacy student, who purportedly misled the police in Hyderabad by allegedly falsely claiming abduction and gang-rape two weeks ago, died by suicide on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The girl was found in an unconscious condition in her room at her relative’s residence, where she had been staying ever since Rachakonda police claimed her kidnap and rape allegations were a ‘hoax’.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted her to the local government hospital, where she was declared brought dead. “Preliminary investigation revealed she had consumed a large number of sleeping pills,” the police said.

The police have registered a case. Further details are awaited.

It may be recalled that on the evening of February 10, the police received a complaint on the toll-free number 100, from the pharmacy student’s parents that some miscreants had abducted their daughter.

The police claimed it tracked signals from her mobile phone and rescued her from bushes at a secluded place near, where she was lying in a semi-undressed and “traumatic” state.

The girl was first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to the government hospital in Secunderabad, where she underwent medical examination. The police initially booked a case of abduction and rape under sections of Indian Penal Code.

However, during the investigation of the case over the next two days, the police concluded that the student was misleading her parents as well as the police.

“She was neither abducted nor raped. We found it was a false case, after a thorough investigation and gathering of technical evidence,” Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat told reporters on February 13.

The police said it examined the video footage obtained from 100 different closed-circuit television cameras located in the area and interrogated auto drivers, locals and her college mates and found no connection between her statement and the evidence gathered.

After corroborating all the evidence, the police claimed they questioned the girl and she confessed to have misled the police. “Apparently, she wanted to leave her house for her own reasons and hence enacted the whole drama,” the commissioner said.