SIT begins probe; TSPSC to debar held candidates

Hyderabad BJYM supporters protest over the group 1 preliminary exam paper leak, at TSPSC in Hyderabad. (PTI)

As the Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police began probe into the alleged use of ChatGPT in cracking the answers in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment tests, the commission on Tuesday announced debarring of the candidates who were arrested in the exam paper leak case, people familiar with the matter said.

The SIT has so far arrested 49 people in the case, including four people on Monday, who had allegedly written the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) examinations with the help of ChatGPT and electronic devices.

“Out of 49 arrested, 37 persons had appeared for various recruitment examinations conducted by the commission. They would be served notices seeking an explanation within two days as to why they should not be debarred from writing any examinations in future. Based on their response, the commission will take a call on debarring them,” an official, who refused to be quoted, said.

The SIT authorities on Saturday arrested Poola Ramesh, a divisional engineer with Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) at Peddapalli, who had allegedly purchased question papers of three examinations and sold them to at least 20 people.

During the interrogation of Ramesh, the SIT authorities found that for two of the examinations for recruitment of AEE and DAO held on January 22 and February 26 respectively, he had arranged answers to some of the candidates using ChatGPT and electronic devices.

“At least seven candidates had entered the examination hall by carrying micro-Bluetooth devices, through which Ramesh had allegedly shared the answers, which he had obtained using ChatGPT. We are now investigating how these candidates could carry electronic devices into the hall and also transmission of question paper from the hall to Ramesh. We are suspecting that he might have taken the help of an examiner,” a police official familiar with the development said.

Cybercrime expert and faculty of Telangana State Police Academy Nallamothu Sridhar said ChatGPT has the capability to crack any examination paper within seconds. “Since the two examination papers are technical, it is easier for obtaining answers using ChatGPT. The technology is so advanced that the answers could be transmitted to the candidate through electronic devices. The day is not far off when malpractices can be done using Augmented Reality,” Sridhar said.

The police official quoted above said Ramesh had allegedly made ₹25 lakh to ₹30 lakh on each paper for leaking the question paper and arranging the answers.

On March 13, the Hyderabad police announced busting of the question paper leakage in the TSPSC by arresting nine persons. Subsequently, the TSPSC cancelled the examinations for Group-I, assistant engineers, veterinary assistant surgeons, divisional accounts officer etc, after the case was entrusted to a Special Investigation Team.

As the investigation progressed, the SIT authorities arrested many others connected with the case. They also questioned TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy, senior IAS officer Anitha Ramachandran who is the secretary of the TSPSC and others including members of the commission.

Cases were booked against the accused under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, besides Section 66 (b) (c) and 70 of Information Technology Act and Section 8 of Prevention of Examinations Malpractices Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON