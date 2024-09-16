Hyderabad student drowns in lake in Canada during birthday celebration

In a tragic incident, a student from Hyderabad drowned in a lake in Canada during his birthday celebration on Sunday, reported news agency PTI. A student from Hyderabad drowned in a lake in Canada(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Praneeth, a resident of Meerpet in Ranga Reddy district, had studied in Canada since 2019 and just completed his master's degree. He was hunting for a job there. His elder brother also migrated to Canada in 2022.

On Saturday, the two brothers along with their friends visited a lake in Toronto to celebrate Praneeth's birthday. They all went swimming, but Praneeth did not return, his father told reporters.

After receiving information about the incident, the body was fished out by rescue teams. The family was informed on Monday through friends of their son.

The victim's father has requested the state and Centre to help bring the boy's body back to India.

Three weeks ago, two Indian students drowned in a Florida swimming pool. In July, an Indian student died while swimming at Barbervilley Falls in New York.

The student from Telangana, Sai Surya Avinash Gadde, drowned in the waterfalls in New York.

The year has been marked by a pattern of Indian students dying abroad. Another young Indian student from Hyderabad was reportedly killed in firing at a grocery store in Houston in the United States.

Last month, the body of 26-year-old techie Siddhant Patil was finally discovered after he drowned in Avalanche Creek. He had drowned while swimming in the creek with his friends during a vacation.



Despite exhaustive efforts by park rangers, his body was not immediately recovered due to the treacherous conditions of the gorge.

It wasn't until nearly a month later, on August 4, that they recovered a body matching the description provided by Patil's friends. His clothing and gear were also found nearby, and DNA or dental records were used to confirm his identity.