‘I am thinking of going away from politics if…’: HD Kumaraswamy

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:37 IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy has said that he was “thinking of going away from politics” if people continued to bring in his family. Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed after 14-month in power when it lost the trust vote on July 23. The trust vote was forced after 16 coalition MLAs rebelled.

Elaborating further, Kumaraswamy said he had come to “politics accidentally” and also became the chief minister of the state “accidentally”. He added that he was satisfied with his performance as the chief minister of Karnataka during his last stint.

“I’m thinking of going away from politics. I came to politics accidentally. I became CM accidentally. God gave me opportunity to become CM twice. I wasn’t there to satisfy anyone. In 14 months I did good work towards state’s development. I’m satisfied.” He said.

Kumaraswamy offered some insight into his thinking by suggesting that he was hurt by people allegedly dragging his family into politics and desired to live in peace.

“Don’t bring in my family. I’m done. Let me live in peace. I don’t have to continue in politics. I did good when I was in power. I want space in people’s heart,” he said.

He also commented that the politics today “was not for good people” and it was driven by “caste infatuation”. He said, he was “observing where today’s politics is going.”

