Home / India News / I&B proposes to bring OTT content under its purview

I&B proposes to bring OTT content under its purview

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has proposed bringing under its purview the contents being streamed on several over-the-top (OTT) platforms, said a top ministry official on Tuesday.

At present, OTT platforms that are digitally streamed falls under the domain of the Ministry of Information and Technology (IT).

“OTT being a digital platform will fall under the purview of the Ministry of IT but now we are proposing a decision that the content should fall within the purview of I&B ministry,” said Amit Khare, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary.

“There is a need for convergence of various ministries (in this regard), particularly in the ways changes are happening, (it) is extremely necessary,” he said..

Khare said that regulatory regimes in India have been developed as per the platforms and the country has no regulations as of now for the emerging media like OTT players.

Out of “five different media -- print, radio, TV, films and OTT -- four of them have certain kinds of regulatory practices and one is unregulated”, he said, adding that currently a film released on OTT is not covered under the Central Board of Film Certification as it not exhibited as a film there.

He also stressed on the need to have a level-playing field but added that this does not mean that all would be brought under a “very heavy regulatory structure”. Recently during the lockdown, several OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, ATLBalaji have witnessed a huge jump in their subscription.As movie halls are also closed due to lockdown, several production houses have released their movie directly on OTT, bypassing theatrical releases.

The I&B ministry has in the past favoured self-regulation mechanisms. The ministry could consider a similar mechanism for OTT platforms, a person familiar with the developments said.

While talking about the convergence, he said telecom and media & entertainment should be on equal footing in terms of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).”What happens to AGR in telecom has to be applicable in the M&E sector. We cannot have two different rates of AGR for the telecom sector and M&E sector for DTH providers. So there is a need for convergence,” the secretary said according to PTI.

The focus of the government in the last few years has been on “less regulation but more effective regulation”. (With PTI inputs)

