‘I have insider info’: PM Modi's claim on how Tejashwi was declared CM face by MGB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went ballistic with gun reference and a Pakistan “connection” allegation at the RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan in his Bihar campaign in Arrah on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meetings ahead of the Bihar assembly elections on November 2. (YT/@NarendraModi)

He claimed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) “stole” the chief minister's post, and the Mahagathbandhan was "forced" to announce Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face “amid pressure”.

“Congress was forcible made to annouce the CM candidate with a gun to their head. The fight between RJD and Congress has increased a lot,” he said, using the phrase “kanpatti pe katta”.

He also claimed that the Congress was not heard when the RJD-led alliance made its manifesto.

Calling it "gundagardi" by the RJD, PM Modi said the NDA in turn has been working together, “hand in hand for Bihar's development”. The Mahagathbandhan alliance would likely "break each other's heads" after the election, he said.

"[Today I will tell you insider information. Just a day before nomination filing, behind closed doors, gundagardi (hooliganism) was happening. Congress did not want to have an RJD CM, but RJD did not leave the opportunity. They put a gun to Congress's head and stole the CM's post. They made sure of an announcement," PM Modi said while addressing the rally in Arrah, speaking in Hindi.

The PM once again invoked the era of RJD's infamous "jungle raj": "On one side is NDA's governance, and on the other side is the misgovernance of ‘jungle raaj’ era. That time of darkness slowly emptied out Bihar."

He further alleged that the RJD-Congress alliance is looking to "erase Bihar's identity" by supporting “infiltrators”.

"These people are conducting yatras in support of infiltrators in Bihar. These people are fully dedicated, body and soul, to saving the infiltrators," PM Modi said, apparently referring to Voter Adhikar Yatra of Rahul Gandhi on the issue of exclusions from voter lists.

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes is set for November 14.

(with ANI inputs)