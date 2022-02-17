‘I hope you change your mind…’: Adar Poonawalla's 'message' to Novak Djokovic

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, in a ‘message’ to Novak Djokovic, said on Thursday he hopes to see a change in the 20-time Grand Slam champion's views on Covid-19 vaccination.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic says he'll skip tournaments, sacrifice trophies if forced to get Covid jab: 'A price I'm willing to pay'

“I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam,” Poonawalla said on Twitter, sharing a clip in which he is seen playing tennis.

I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam.☺️ pic.twitter.com/89kW3MWdVt — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 17, 2022

Poonawalla's post came after Djokovic, in a BBC interview, said though he is not against Covid-19 vaccination, he will skip tournaments if told to get jabbed.

“That is the price I'm willing to pay. I understand the consequences of my decision. I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment. I believe in the freedom to choose what you put into your body. And, for me, that is essential,” the Serb said.

Also Read | Never a poster boy but has ‘Novax’ Djokovic been this divisive?

In January, Djokovic was unable to defend his title at the annual Australian Open as he was deported from the country after a lengthy legal battle with the Australian government which refused him entry as he was unvaccinated against the viral illness.

Eventually, he was deported a day before the tournament was scheduled to commence and might miss French Open and Wimbledon due to vaccination rules.