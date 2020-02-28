e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / I-T department raids govt officials, Congress leaders in Raipur

I-T department raids govt officials, Congress leaders in Raipur

The Congress government had appointed Dhand as the chairman of Chhattisgarh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 02:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Some locations linked to liquor barons Anwar Dhebar (Aijaz Dhebar’s brother) and Pappu Bhatia are also being searched. Image used for representational purpose only.
Some locations linked to liquor barons Anwar Dhebar (Aijaz Dhebar’s brother) and Pappu Bhatia are also being searched. Image used for representational purpose only.
         

The Income Tax department on Thursday raided at least 25 premises linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and Congress leaders on charges of tax evasion, an official said. The premises linked to joint secretary in the state commerce and industry department A K Tuteja, former state chief secretary Vivek Dhand and Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar are being searched.

The Congress government had appointed Dhand as the chairman of Chhattisgarh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Some locations linked to liquor barons Anwar Dhebar (Aijaz Dhebar’s brother) and Pappu Bhatia are also being searched.

Senior Congress MLA and party’s state chief Mohan Markam said he came to know about the raids through media. “The party is assessing the details,” Markam said

Despite repeated attempts, Aijaz Dhebar and officers were unavailable for comment.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news