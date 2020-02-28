I-T department raids govt officials, Congress leaders in Raipur

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 02:49 IST

The Income Tax department on Thursday raided at least 25 premises linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and Congress leaders on charges of tax evasion, an official said. The premises linked to joint secretary in the state commerce and industry department A K Tuteja, former state chief secretary Vivek Dhand and Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar are being searched.

The Congress government had appointed Dhand as the chairman of Chhattisgarh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Some locations linked to liquor barons Anwar Dhebar (Aijaz Dhebar’s brother) and Pappu Bhatia are also being searched.

Senior Congress MLA and party’s state chief Mohan Markam said he came to know about the raids through media. “The party is assessing the details,” Markam said

Despite repeated attempts, Aijaz Dhebar and officers were unavailable for comment.