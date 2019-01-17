I-T department raids on prominent hospitals, doctors in UP

The income tax department carried out simultaneous searches on several prominent hospitals and doctors in several places across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning following a tip that they were evading taxes, officials said.

The raids, one of the biggest on the health sector in the state, that began at 8am will continue till late, according to officials.

“Unaccounted tax receipts and tampering/fudging of record books and accounts are some of the things we are investigating,” an I-T official said.

The I-T department confirmed the raids were being carried out on Dr Mahesh Chandra Sharma of SPM Hospital & Trauma Centre in Kanpur, Lucknow’s SIPS Hospital, Dr Ratan Kumar Singh of Charak Hospital, Lucknow and Dr Prem Kumar Khanna of JPMC Hospital and Path Lab in Moradabad.

Premises of neuro physician Dr Bhupendra Chaudhry in Meerut, Dr Rajiv Motiani and Dr Gulab Gupta of Neo Hospital in Noida, Dr Ankit Sharma of GS Medical College and Hospital in Pilkhua, Hapur were also being raided, it said.

“It is a survey the I-T officials have told us and we are extending full cooperation to the officials,” said Dr RK Mishra of SIPS Hospital.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 12:23 IST