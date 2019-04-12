I-T raids across Tamil Nadu after tip on hidden cash

The Income Tax department carried out searches on multiple premises belonging to a construction firm and two financiers in Chennai, Namakkal and Tirunelveli, following a tip-off about a huge amount of cash being stashed there, an official said.

The development comes less than a week before all the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu go to polls on April 18, in the second phase of the staggered general elections. According to an I-T official, the raids were conducted in 18 locations, including three places in Chennai. “The raids have been conducted on the premises of PSK Engineering Construction Company on charges of possessing and routing unaccounted cash,” the official added.

The I-T official, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media, said that three premises in Chennai and four places in Namakkal associated with PSK Group have been searched by the I-T officials. PSK Group did not answer calls by HT.

