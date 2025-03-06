‘I thank the people of Telangana’: PM Modi after BJP bags 2 out of 3 MLC seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the BJP's winning candidates in the Telangana Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections. The BJP's victorious candidates in the Telangana Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections received well wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.(HT photo)

In a post on X, PM Modi asserted that he is very proud of his party's karyakartas (workers).

"I thank the people of Telangana for blessing the BJP with such phenomenal support in the MLC elections. Congratulations to our newly elected candidates. I am very proud of our Party Karyakartas who are working among the people with great diligence," the Prime Minister said.

The BJP secured two out of three MLC seats in the elections that concluded on Wednesday.

BJP's Malka Komaraiah emerged victorious from the Medak-Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad (Teachers) Constituency. Chinnamail Anji Reddy won the Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak (Graduate) Constituency.

Independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili has won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' MLC elections.

The MLC elections were held on February 27 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the votes were counted on March 3.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the victory is significant and reflects the party's growing stronghold in the state.

In a post on X, Reddy highlighted the BJP's success in winning two MLC seats, including one in the teachers' category.

"BJP secures two out of the three MLC seats, Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak (Graduate) and Medak-Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad (Teachers'), with a commanding margin. This triumph is a victory of our youth and teachers, who have decisively rejected Congress for its failed governance & failure to address their concerns," he said.

"Despite Congress fielding all its ministers, MLAs, MPs, and spending heavily, they could not retain the Karimnagar Graduate seat. This outcome sends a strong message to Congress, which came to power by making false promises to the people," Reddy added.

The Union Minister further mentioned that with elections spanning across 13 districts, 43 assemblies, six parliamentary segments and 270 mandals, the victory is significant and reflects the growing stronghold of the BJP in Telangana.

"I express my sincere gratitude to the people of Telangana especially the teachers and the youth for reposing their faith in the developmental politics of BJP and the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. A special acknowledgment to our hardworking karyakartas, the backbone of our party. Their unwavering dedication continues to strengthen BJP's presence and resolve in Telangana," Kishan Reddy said on X.