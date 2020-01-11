IAF commander arrested in Bhopal for impersonating home minister

india

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 04:17 IST

Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wing commander of the Indian Air Force, who allegedly impersonated as Union home minister Amit Shah over a phone call to the state’s governor to influence the appointment of a vice-chancellor in a medical university.

STF also arrested a Bhopal-based dentist, whose name was recommended by the wing commander as the vice-chancellor of Jabalpur’s Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University.

Additional director general, STF, Ashok Awasthi said, “We have arrested IAF wing commander Kuldeep Baghela and dentist Chandresh Kumar Shukla on charges of impersonating as home minister Amit Shah and calling the governor over phone to influence the appointment of a vice-chancellor.”

Awasthi said Baghela, who is currently posted at IAF headquarters in Delhi, was earlier posted as ADC to former Madhya Pradesh governor Ramnaresh Yadav for three years.