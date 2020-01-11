e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / India News / IAF commander arrested in Bhopal for impersonating home minister

IAF commander arrested in Bhopal for impersonating home minister

STF also arrested a Bhopal-based dentist, whose name was recommended by the wing commander as the vice-chancellor of Jabalpur’s Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 04:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wing commander of the Indian Air Force, who allegedly impersonated as Union home minister Amit Shah over a phone call.
Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wing commander of the Indian Air Force, who allegedly impersonated as Union home minister Amit Shah over a phone call. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative image)
         

Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wing commander of the Indian Air Force, who allegedly impersonated as Union home minister Amit Shah over a phone call to the state’s governor to influence the appointment of a vice-chancellor in a medical university.

STF also arrested a Bhopal-based dentist, whose name was recommended by the wing commander as the vice-chancellor of Jabalpur’s Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University.

Additional director general, STF, Ashok Awasthi said, “We have arrested IAF wing commander Kuldeep Baghela and dentist Chandresh Kumar Shukla on charges of impersonating as home minister Amit Shah and calling the governor over phone to influence the appointment of a vice-chancellor.”

Awasthi said Baghela, who is currently posted at IAF headquarters in Delhi, was earlier posted as ADC to former Madhya Pradesh governor Ramnaresh Yadav for three years.

tags
top news
US tried to take out another Iranian commander, but failed: Officials
US tried to take out another Iranian commander, but failed: Officials
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Citizenship Act, passed by Parliament last month, comes into effect
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Dhawan, Shardul guide India to T20I series win over Sri Lanka
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Woman hires hitmen to kill Sikh fiance in Pak as she didn’t want to marry: Cops
Woman hires hitmen to kill Sikh fiance in Pak as she didn’t want to marry: Cops
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
21-yr-old UK woman poses as 16-yr-old boy to lure girls into sex, jailed
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news