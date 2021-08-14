For the first time, IAF helicopters to shower flower petals when PM unfurls tricolour at 75th I-Day

For the first time ever, two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters will shower petals at the venue when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on Sunday. While the first chopper will be controlled by Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht, the second helicopter will be commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra.

After the showering of the petals, PM Modi will address the nation and following the conclusion of his speech, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets will sing the national anthem. As many as 500 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools will be participating in

As many as 32 Olympic winners, including star Javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra – who became the first Indian sportsperson to achieve this feat in the track and field at the Games, will be present at the event. Two Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials have also been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort.

“Around 240 Olympians, support staff, SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts,” an official statement by the Union defence ministry read.

Notably, India experienced the best ever haul at the Tokyo Olympics with a total of seven medals, including one gold, as opposed to the six the country won in the London 2012 Games.

The statement further stated that a separate block on the south side of the ramparts of the Red Fort has been created to honour the Corona warriors, who “played a vital role in fighting the invisible enemy.”

Also Read | On Independence Day, these US buildings will be lit in colours of Indian flag

The ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ that was launched by PM Modi from the Sabarmati Ashramat Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 in view of the 75th Independence Day will continue till August 15, 2023.

On Sunday, the Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will comprise one officer and as many as 20 men each from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. This year the service is being coordinated by the Indian Navy. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur, while the Naval contingent will be led by Lt Commander Sune Phogat. The Army contingent and its Air Force counterpart will be led by Major Vikas Sangwan and Sqn Ldr A Berwal, respectively. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (West District) Shri Subodh Kumar Goswami. Furthermore, Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist PM Modi in hoisting the Tricolour.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: Why Pakistan celebrates freedom a day before India

Meanwhile, the National Flag Guard will consist of five officers and 130 men from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. They will present the ‘Rashtriya Salute’ at the time of hoisting of the Tricolour by the PM. Commander Kuldeep M Neralkar from the Indian Navy will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard.

The National Flag Guard Navy contingent will be led by Lt Commander Praveen Saraswat, whereas the same of the Army will be commanded by Major Anshul Kumar. Sqn Leader Rohit Malik will lead the Air Force contingent and Additional DCP (South West District) Shri Amit Goel will command the Delhi Police contingent.