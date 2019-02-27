IAF officer found dead at Uttar Pradesh home

A 45-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was on Tuesday found dead with a gunshot injury to his neck on a cot in the veranda of his official residence in Prayagraj’s Bamrauli Air Force Station area, police said.

Wing commander Arvind Sinha, a former defence public relations officer (PRO), is believed to have shot himself dead with his licensed double barrel gun at his residence, according to police.

“No suicide note was found from the spot but initial probe suggests that Sinha was upset over some personal issues for the last few days,” said Sandeep Mishra, the in charge of the Dhumanganj police station under whose jurisdiction the incident was reported.

Senior police superintendent Atul Sharma said IAF officials informed the Dhumanganj police about the incident in the morning.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 07:37 IST