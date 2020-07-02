ICAI cites ‘operational problems’ to conduct CA exams

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:07 IST

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is having second thoughts on conducting the May cycle of chartered accountants (CA) examinations in 500 centres across the country, beginning July 29, owing to a spike in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in several states.

In June, ICAI had allowed an “opt-out” scheme enabling candidates, who are unable to sit for the examinations, to appear in the November examination cycle.

The scheme was challenged before the Supreme Court (SC), which had asked ICAI to be flexible in a bid to accommodate “opt-out” requests until a week before commencement of examinations.

Last week, the apex court had permitted ICAI to come out with a draft notification spelling out that if a student is unable to appear for the complete set of examinations, then the candidate would be entitled to a second chance in November, irrespective of whether the candidate chose the “opt-out” scheme.

On Thursday, ICAI informed the SC that it was reassessing the feasibility of holding examinations in the wake of a spike of Covid-19 cases across many states.

Senior advocate Ramji Srinivas, who represented ICAI, said: “There are some operational problems at certain centres, where examinations are scheduled to be held. We need time to contact examination centres in a bid to assess the ground situation.”

The three-member Vacation Bench, comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, accepted the plea and adjourned the matter for July 10.

Nearly 3.46 lakh students have registered to take the CA examinations.

ICAI informed the SC that less than 60,000 students had applied for the “opt-out” scheme and also opposed the petition filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, who had challenged the option.

ICAI was also not agreeable to petitioner’s demand for increasing the examination centres.

Earlier the bench had observed, “The present situation is dynamic. You have to be flexible to change according to the requirement of each area and concerns of students in that area.”