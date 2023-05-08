ICHR becomes first research council in India to go fully digital

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) on Monday became the first research council in the country to go completely digital or paperless. ICHR inaugurated its e-office along with its new website and a centre for accessibility and inclusive education for persons with disabilities (Twitter/@ICHRMOE_1972)

The council also inaugurated its e-office along with its new website and a centre for accessibility and inclusive education for persons with disabilities (PWD), said council member secretary Umesh Kadam, adding it has also launched its digital library.

“The council has also stopped all paperwork from now on and everything has been shifted to digital. With this, we become the first council to go completely paperless. The efforts have been taken under the government’s digital India campaign,” said Kadam.

The ICHR website has now become PWD friendly, and it can be accessed using any software meant for persons with special needs, he said, adding, “It has been done under the central government’s accessible India campaign”.

“Besides, the council has also launched two fellowships for PWD historical research scholars. This is also a first-of-its-kind initiative by any research council,” added the council member secretary.

Kadam said that the accessibility room set up by the ICHR can be accessed by historical research scholars. The computers set up there have software, screen magnifier, NVDA screen reader, and accessible key-boards, mouse, headphones, and digital pens, he added.