‘If chowkidar makes a mistake, thanedar will act’: Shatrughan Sinha’s swipe at PM Modi

Continuing with his attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha again targetted him using the “chowkidar” jibe after attending a conference in Kolkata on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the conference discussed “the threat to the constitution, law and order , unity and the danger to the Indian society”.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi’s use of word, “chowkidar” to describe his role as the prime minister, Sinha said, “2019 election will let the people know that janta is the actual Thanedar...if the chowkidar makes a mistake, the thanedaar will act.”

Sinha’s comments came close on the heels of his participation in a rally of the Opposition party leaders in Kolkata on Saturday when the Lok Sabha MP of the BJP sharpened his attack on the Modi government over a range of issues including demonetisation, rolling out of the goods and services tax (GST) and Rafale deal.

Speaking at the Trinamool Congress-organised United India rally, Sinha supported the call for a change of leadership at the Centre in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He also asked PM Modi to answer the questions posed by the Opposition leaders over Rafale deal and put to rest the speculation of a scam in the inter-governmental defence deal with France for the purchase of 36 fighter jets.

The Kolkata conference of intellectuals, Sinha said, was attended by former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, TMC MP Idris Ali, Muslim Ulema and other Muslim intellectuals. “This conference was sponsored by Urdu Daily newspaper, Awami News and Nature Veda and the convener was ex-adviser of GOI Mr Aziz Burney,” he said.

“The security of the nation was of primary concern for which the intellectuals had gathered and was my immense pleasure to be a part of this discussion where the intellectuals of W. Bengal came together on a common platform,” Sinha said.

Sinha has been voicing his opposition to the policies of the Modi government for several months leaving the BJP red-faced. There has been speculation, however, after the Kolkata rally that the BJP central leadership may take action against Sinha ahead of Lok Sabha elections likely to be held around April-May.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 12:04 IST