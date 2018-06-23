If men can remarry, why can’t women: Venkaiah at International Widows Day event

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for a change in mindset towards widows, asking “if a man can remarry, why can’t a woman?”

“There is a problem in the mindset of people, we need to change this mindset,” Naidu said during an event marking International Widows Day in New Delhi.

He also said that widowhood is sad for both men and women, but women suffer more.

Speaking during an event organised by the Loomba Foundation at Vigyan Bhawan, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad echoed the same sentiments.

“The steps taken for empowerment of widows will not be successful unless it is taken as a mass movement. Without a change in attitude, we cannot change much,” Prasad said.

The foundation, working for widows across the world, was started by Lord Raj Loomba CBE in 1997. Loomba urged the Indian government to take steps to improve the condition of widows in the country.

“India has 46 million widows, the largest in any country. I urge the Indian government to set up a national commission for widows alongside the National Commission for Women. I also urge the government to include women in the minority section to provide them various assistance,” Loomba said.