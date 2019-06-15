‘If needed, a law would be brought for Ram temple’: Keshav Maurya in Ayodhya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday reiterated that if required, a law will be enacted for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Maurya was in Ayodhya to attend the closing ceremony of the nine-day birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

Speaking on the occasion, Maurya said: “There are two ways to resolve the Ram Mandir issue. One is through court and another is by dialogue between the parties (Hindu and Muslim litigants).”

Both the processes were underway at present, he added.

“If required, then law will be enacted for construction of Ram temple,” he said.

Maurya also assured the saints that the Ram temple issue would be resolved soon.

“Former PM (the late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s prophecy has come true and the BJP has won more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha. Soon, other issues will also be resolved,” said Maurya.

The deputy CM also met central leaders of the VHP at Karsevapuram.

Maurya also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Earlier this month, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan.

The seven-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram made from a single block of rosewood and purchased from Karnataka depicts Kodand Ram- one of the five forms of Lord Ram.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 21:31 IST