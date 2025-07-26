'If one wants a Mercedes or BMW in 6 months…': CJI BS Gavai cautions new lawyers

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai had some pointed advice for budding lawyers as he spoke of the need to deliver justice at people's doorstep, at a function in his native village in Maharashtra on Friday. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during a visit to his school at Girgaon in Mumbai on July 6.(DGIPR/PTI File Photo)

“If one wants to argue in courts without any experience and own a Mercedes or BMW in six months, then one needs to understand their motive,” he said. Junior lawyers must undergo apprenticeship before starting off on their own practice, he advised.

He also said fresh law graduates must not allow status and prestige to go to their heads, as per a PTI report.

“I have seen junior lawyers not offering seat to their seniors. Similarly, there was an instance where a junior lawyer fainted in court when he was fired by the judge,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

“Both judges and lawyers are equal partners. The chair (representing legal authority) is to serve people, and power associated with it should not be allowed to go to their heads,” he added.

He was speaking at a function in Darapur, his native village in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

He announced there that he won't accept any government post after retirement in November. “I will try to spend more time in Darapur, Amravati and Nagpur,” he said.

He was there for a memorial programme on the 10th death anniversary of his father RS Gavai, who served as governor of Kerala and Bihar.