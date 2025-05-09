‘If Pakistan had no role, why did its…’: Pawar says India capable of strong response

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday questioned the presence of Pakistani government officials at the funerals of the terrorists killed during Operation Sindoor, pointing out that the move contradicts the country’s denial of involvement in cross-border terrorism. NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar expressed strong support for Operation Sindoor and slammed Pakistan's officials for attending the funerals of terrorists.(HT_PRINT)

During an event in Satara, Pawar said, “India has never supported terrorist movements. What is happening is a result of terrorist activity (Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives). Despite Pakistan’s denials, its complicity is evident."

He added, “Representatives of their government were present during the funerals of terrorists killed in Indian strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). If their government had no role, what explains their officials attending these funerals."

Pawar also emphasised that though India was going through a grave crisis, they were perfectly capable of responding to it with the strength of their military.

Pawar lauds participation of women in military

The NCP (SP) leader was attending a programme to commemorate the 66th death anniversary of social activist and educator Bhaurao Patil at the Rayat Shikshan Sansthan in Satara.

His daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule as well as Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were also present.

During the event, he lauded the increasing participation of women in the armed forces, referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who led the briefing on Operation Sindoor.

“This shows that people, regardless of their faith, are willing to make any sacrifice for the unity and integrity of our nation,” he added.

Pawar also recalled his tenure as India's defence minister and said, “When I was the defence minister, I had raised the issue of women taking lead roles in the (armed) forces. Initially, all three service chiefs rejected the idea. But in the fourth meeting, I asserted that there should be at least nine per cent representation of women in the armed forces."

The NCP(SP) leader also praised India's armed forces and reiterated that India had always championed peace above all.

“Our armed forces are taking the necessary precautions. After witnessing their performance, every Indian feels proud. Today, the Indian defence forces are ready to face any situation,” he said.