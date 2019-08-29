‘If the body is fit, mind is a hit’: Top quotes from PM Modi on Fit India movement

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to take up fitness as part of their daily lifestyle as he launched the Fit India movement on Thursday, saying the key to keeping India ahead is ‘healthy people, healthy family and healthy society’.

The Prime Minister, who is known to do Yoga every day, also urged people to make lifestyle changes and said that technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle.

Here are the top quotes from his speech at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium:

* “Fitness is not just a word but a necessary condition for a healthy and prosperous life.”

* “Whatever profession you are in, if you have to bring efficiency in your profession then mental and physical fitness is important. Whether it is the boardroom or Bollywood, whoever is fit touches the sky. If the body is fit, the mind is hit.”

* “A healthy man means a healthy family which ultimately leads to a healthy society. This is the only way to new India.”

* “Fitness should be a standard of living, you have to encourage yourself to become fit.

* “Investment on fitness is zero but the returns are infinite. You will soon be able to yield its fruits once you are fit.”

* “There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs.”

* “When you gain awareness about fitness, become conscious about your health, you will notice changes in your life. It will also help you to stay away from life-threatening objects like drugs.”

* “Diseases like diabetes and hypertension is increasing in India day by day. Even the younger generation is getting infected with these diseases. This disorder is due to a disorder in your lifestyle. You have to change your lifestyle to improve your health.”

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 12:06 IST