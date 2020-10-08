‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:53 IST

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday criticised the Election Commission, Centre and the state governments for conducting polls amidst a raging pandemic in the country. Stating that the polls would only lead to a spike in cases, Kumaraswamy said: “If they (EC, Centre and state governments) had any common sense, the polls would not have been held now, amidst a countrywide pandemic.”

Asserting that it was impossible to maintain social distancing during an election campaign, Kumarswamy pointed out how he had come down with a fever after two days of campaigning in Sira assembly constituency. “It would not have been the end of the world if the EC had advised imposition of the President’s rule in Bihar for six months and then held the polls. This (polls and bypolls) would only lead to a spike in cases.”

The JDS leader was referring to the assembly polls scheduled in Bihar as well as several bypolls across the country, including the RR Nagar and Sira assembly seats. Both the assembly seats go to polls on November 3, apart from four teachers and graduates constituency to the upper house, which will be held on October 28.

Expressing confidence of winning both the bypolls, he hit out at both national parties - BJP and Congress - for luring JDS leaders. “They are so bereft of leaders that they have to lure from our party to put up candidates. But voters are wiser and they will back JDS.”

The Congress has put up Kusuma, the wife of former IAS officer DK Ravi - who died by suicide - as its candidate in RR Nagar and former minister T B Jayachandra in Sira.

While the BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the assembly seats, JDS has given the Sira ticket to Ammajamma the wife of former MLA B Satyanaryana whose death caused the vacancy. However the regional party is yet to announce its candidate for the RR Nagar seat.