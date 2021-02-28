'If you dare...': Rahul's latest challenge to PM Modi ahead of Mann Ki Baat
- Gandhi has on several occasions attacked the government over the three farm laws, alleging that they are intended to benefit "handful of PM Modi’s friends".
Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dared him to address the issues surrounding farmers’ protests and rising unemployment.
“If you dare, then do - KisanKiBaat and JobKiBaat," Gandhi tweeted. Congress functionaries on Twitter have launched a social media campaign over the past week demanding that the Prime Minister address the issues related to rising unemployment. Congress’ youth wing through social media also criticised the government for not addressing the issues faced by India’s youth.
Gandhi has on several occasions attacked the government over the three farm laws, alleging that they are intended to benefit "handful of PM Modi’s friends". He alleged that instead of benefiting farmers, the laws will benefit the companies who invest in the agricultural sector.
During a tractor rally in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi had said, “We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of Indian farmers but the Indian government is not interested. They are not going to take back three laws unless they are forced.” He had also tweeted in support of the Bharat Bandh called by transporters’ union on February 26. “No employment, rising prices, government enjoying, eyes closed, therefore - Bharat Bandh,” Gandhi had tweeted.
Congress has criticised the government over the issue of rising prices of fuel as well. Earlier on Friday, Congress said that citizens of the country have been hit by low growth and high inflation under the current regime. “What continues to be an area of concern, however, is the advance estimates for the entire financial year. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has lowered GDP growth rate for FY 2020-21 from its previous estimated minus 7.7% to now -8%,” party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet. He further added that the GST implementation and demonetisation exercise in 2016 also affected the economic growth of the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Be warriors not worriers: PM Modi tells students set to appear in exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Links for virtual court hearings can't be shared on WhatsApp groups, says SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBDT raids ceramic tiles magnate, finds undisclosed income worth ₹220 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you dare...': Rahul's latest challenge to PM Modi ahead of Mann Ki Baat
- Gandhi has on several occasions attacked the government over the three farm laws, alleging that they are intended to benefit "handful of PM Modi’s friends".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi pushes for 'lab to land' mantra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eatery owner's son, injured in Srinagar militant attack, succumbs 11 day later
- The victims was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Catch the rain: PM Modi urges people to conserve water ahead of summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi addresses nation on 74th episode of Mann Ki Baat | Watch live
- Mann Ki Baat is also being aired live on the All India Radio, Doordarshan, Narendra Modi mobile app and the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and the Union information and broadcasting ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest clearance given to contentious Goa railway project through Western Ghats
- The forest clearance is the latest in a long line of clearances that have been granted for the project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mann Ki Baat updates: Be a warrior, not worrier, says PM to students
PSLV lifts off with Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites; ISRO says launch successful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airports in Northeast India operating, expanding amid Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports over 16,000 new Covid-19 cases for 4th straight day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TTD seeks land for Venkateshwara temple at Ayodhya; says cow is national animal
- The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board also decided to frame certain guidelines for taking over of temples by the TTD and for providing them financial assistance under Sri Vani Trust.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox