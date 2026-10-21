Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad writes to Amit Shah, seeks CBI probe into IIT-Bombay student's death

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Tuesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking a CBI probe into the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death of an IIT-Bombay student last month and the alleged mistreatment of protesting students demanding justice. Students gather outside the IIT Bombay gate in Powai, Mumbai, on October 18. (HT photo)

“We humbly request that immediate necessary steps be taken to hand over the investigation into the death under suspicious circumstances to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” Azad wrote, adding, “...the police’s treatment of students demanding justice must be investigated, and it must be ensured that the students’ education and academic future are not affected.”

The Dalit student at IIT-Bombay in Powai allegedly died by suicide on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. According to his classmates, he was allegedly caught looking at another student’s answer sheet during an exam and subsequently asked to leave the hall. They also alleged he was threatened with disciplinary action, including suspension.

IIT-Bombay, however, refuted the statement, saying: “No disciplinary action was initiated against the student.” It said the student had been found uploading the question paper on ChatGPT, on his mobile phone during the examination. It added that the matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and the head of the department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

The student’s death has sparked massive protests on campus, with students questioning the institute’s handling of the incident and raising allegations of caste-based discrimination. The case was later transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

In his letter, Azad said the victim’s family is yet to ascertain the truth about their son’s death and claimed the investigation had not reached a decisive conclusion even after a month.

“The allegations that the investigation has deviated from the established procedure and that efforts are being made to suppress the truth raise serious questions,” he said.

Azad also criticised the alleged mistreatment of students during protests demanding justice for the victim and his family.

Referring to the demonstration held by IIT-Bombay students on October 18, he said, “The manner in which the police and administration treated the students during this protest was not only condemnable but also deeply concerning and unacceptable under any circumstances.”

He added: “No family should have to struggle for a prolonged period to learn the truth about the death of a loved one and obtain justice.” He urged the home minister to intervene and take steps to ensure a fair investigation in the matter.