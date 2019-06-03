IIT-Delhi alumni set up library in Pahari village

The alumni association of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), set up a modern library at the Government High School in Pahari village on Sunday.

Members of the association said the aim is to expand rural children’s horizons of thinking and improve their knowledge base.

The library will remain open twenty-four hours a day and is equipped with five computers, free internet connection and books to help students prepare for competitive exams. “We have included books generally used in the preparation for competitive exams of IITs, IIMs and civil services,” Vinod Yadav, member of the association.

The library was inaugurated by the director of IIT-D, Professor V Ramgopal Rao. The library can be accessed by students of classes six and above. “Children in rural areas are not able to think beyond joining the police force or becoming a teacher. Through our effort, we want to bring a change in the mindset,” said Yadav.

The library is equipped with 16 CCTV cameras and will be manned by a police constable, to ensure the safety and security of kids.

