IIT-BHU graduate held in ‘fake’ cancer drug racket

Aditya Krishna , who was arrested from Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, worked as a supplier of spurious cancer drugs in Pune and the NCR region, police said.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested seven people, including Neeraj Chauhan , from several locations in the national capital for allegedly manufacturing and supplying spurious 'life-saving' cancer chemotherapy drugs.

According to police, Krishna operated a chemist shop in Muzaffarpur and used to purchase the fake cancer drugs from Chauhan.

Krishna was brought to Delhi and was produced before a court, the official said. ‘He will be taken in police custody for further investigation."

According to police, Chauhan, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, has done a vocational course in medical transcription from a private institute in Delhi.

"He has worked as a manager in the Oncology Department of several reputed hospitals in Delhi and Gurugram from 2006-2022,” police said in a statement.

“In 2022, he started working with the mastermind of the racket Viphil Jain. Since then, he has grown exponentially," they added.

Chauhan also runs his own medical tourism company and lured foreigners who come to India for cancer treatment on the pretext of providing affordable chemo injections and leveraging his medical sector expertise. He would then mint money from them in Dollars, police said.

During the raids across Delhi and Gurugram, police seized USD 18,000, they said.

The police are currently collecting information on how many people have been duped by the gang to date.

So far, eight members of the gang have been arrested and an FIR has been lodged against them under the Indian Penal Code sections 274 , 275 , 276 , 420 , 468 , 471 , 120B , and 34 .

