e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Illegal properties of ex-MP Atiq Ahmed’s aides demolished in Prayagraj

Illegal properties of ex-MP Atiq Ahmed’s aides demolished in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj Development Authority said the properties that were demolished were built illegally on government land.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucnow
An excavator demolishing an illegal construction in Beli in Prayagraj on Sunday.
An excavator demolishing an illegal construction in Beli in Prayagraj on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Joint teams of Prayagraj Development Authority and Rajkiya Asthan demolished two structures in Beli area of the city on Sunday that belonged to associates of former MP Atiq Ahmad.

A heavy force was deployed in the area during the drive following a protest by Samajwadi Party leader Richa Singh and some locals on Saturday.

After completing the demolition of the house of Arshad which remained incomplete on Saturday, the teams demolished a two-storeyed lodge of Bhutto which was constructed on state land.

Later, the teams evacuated the house of Kammu, a former aide of Atiq Ahmad and demolished it in the evening.

PDA Zonal Officer Alok Pandey said the houses and a lodge of Bhutto, Rashid, Arshad and Kammu were illegally constructed on state land and were demolished according to rules and regulations.

Kammu and his brother Jabir were once close associates of Atiq Ahmad. However, they distanced themselves from Ahmed after they were implicated in a double murder in September 2015 allegedly at the behest of the former MP.

Dhumanganj police later cracked the case in October 2017 and claimed that murders of woman Alkama and her driver Surjeet were carried out by Ahmed’s shooters Abid, Farhan and others. Atiq Ahmed is now in jail.

tags
top news
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In