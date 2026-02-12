‘Illegal video’ vs ‘that’s a lie': Kiren Rijiju, Priyanka Gandhi slug it out over MPs' conduct in LS Speaker's office
Kiren Rijiju shared what he described as an "illegal video" recorded by a Congress MP; Priyanka rejected minister's claim, said no abuse took place
Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday shared what he described as an “illegal video recorded by a Congress MP” on his X handle, and alleged that Congress MPs entered Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber, “abused him" and “threatened” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi rubbished the allegations.
"We did not abuse anyone. One or two MPs were agitated, and they expressed it. He also said that I was encouraging them, which is a lie. I was sitting quietly. In the end, I said a few things peacefully," Priyanka said.
In his post on X along with an eight-second clip, Rijiju said: “This is the illegal video clip taken by a Congress MP when 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Chamber of Hon'ble Speaker, abused him and threatened Honb'le Prime Minister. Our party believes in debate & discussion and never encourage MPs to threaten physically.”
This episode is a latest part of ongoing friction between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led Opposition in the Budget Session of Parliament.
Rijiju had originally made the allegation on Wednesday that Congress members entered the Speaker's chamber and verbally abused him. He also said Om Birla was "deeply hurt" and that he had personally spoken to him.
He referred to a dispute in the House regarding speaking permissions. He said that after the Speaker issued a ruling, it was not followed. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi stated he did not need anyone's permission to speak and would speak as he wished.
"Unless permission is given by the Chair, members cannot speak in the House. Even the Prime Minister will speak only with the permission of the Chair. Everyone speaks only with permission," said Rijiju.
Responding to Rijiju's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also targeted the government over the India-US deal. "The trade deal that they have signed is going to incur heavy losses to the farmers. The entire labour union is on strike today, and we are supporting them," she told reporters.
Commenting on action being planned by the BJP against her brother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she said such moves would not deter him. "They will do FIR, cases and whatnot against Rahul Gandhi, but nothing is going to affect him," she said.
The BJP is planning to move a motion in the House seeking Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and further life ban on his contesting elections, “for misleading Parliament”
Rijiju specifically objected to Rahul Gandhi leaving the House after making his speech during the debate on Union Budget 2026-27.
Rahul has been seeking to quote from an unpublished book of former army chief Gen MM Naravane, saying that it “exposes” the Modi government's “mishandling” of the China border issue in 2020. The government has disputed this.
(with inputs from ANI, PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More