‘Illegal video’ vs ‘that’s a lie': Kiren Rijiju, Priyanka Gandhi slug it out over MPs' conduct in LS Speaker's office

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday shared what he described as an “illegal video recorded by a Congress MP” on his X handle, and alleged that Congress MPs entered Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber, “abused him" and “threatened” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi rubbished the allegations. Union minister Kiren Rijiju interacts as suspended Lok Sabha MPs Prashant Yadaorao Padole and Dean Kuriakose protest outside Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi. (Rahul Singh/ANI Photo) "We did not abuse anyone. One or two MPs were agitated, and they expressed it. He also said that I was encouraging them, which is a lie. I was sitting quietly. In the end, I said a few things peacefully," Priyanka said. In his post on X along with an eight-second clip, Rijiju said: “This is the illegal video clip taken by a Congress MP when 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Chamber of Hon'ble Speaker, abused him and threatened Honb'le Prime Minister. Our party believes in debate & discussion and never encourage MPs to threaten physically.”

This episode is a latest part of ongoing friction between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led Opposition in the Budget Session of Parliament. Rijiju had originally made the allegation on Wednesday that Congress members entered the Speaker's chamber and verbally abused him. He also said Om Birla was "deeply hurt" and that he had personally spoken to him. He referred to a dispute in the House regarding speaking permissions. He said that after the Speaker issued a ruling, it was not followed. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi stated he did not need anyone's permission to speak and would speak as he wished. "Unless permission is given by the Chair, members cannot speak in the House. Even the Prime Minister will speak only with the permission of the Chair. Everyone speaks only with permission," said Rijiju. Responding to Rijiju's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also targeted the government over the India-US deal. "The trade deal that they have signed is going to incur heavy losses to the farmers. The entire labour union is on strike today, and we are supporting them," she told reporters.