Thiruvananthapuram, The IMD on Thursday issued orange and yellow alerts in several districts of Keralam over the next five days, warning of isolated instances of very heavy to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. IMD forecasts heavy rain in Keralam till Oct 25

A statement by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said that the India Meteorological Department issued orange alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on Thursday.

On October 23, orange alerts are in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

On October 24, the alert covers Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

On October 25, orange alerts were issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, the statement said.

An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours, at isolated places.

On October 26, a yellow alert was issued for all 14 districts, officials said.

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm in 24 hours.

KSDMA has urged people living in landslide-prone areas and places vulnerable to flash floods to move to safer locations as directed by authorities.

Residents near riverbanks and downstream of dams have also been advised to take precautions and relocate if necessary.

People in vulnerable areas should contact local bodies and revenue officials to confirm the availability of relief camps and move to safety during daylight hours.

The authority has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and refrain from visiting waterfalls, water bodies and hilly areas until the warnings are withdrawn.

Residents have been urged to watch out for trees, electric poles, hoardings, and walls that could collapse in strong winds, and to report dangerous structures to authorities.

Emergency kits should be kept ready in disaster-prone areas, the statement added.

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