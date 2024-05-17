IMD issues heatwave warning to North India; Delhi sizzles at 47.4° C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a heatwave warning in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh over the next five days. It also predicted heatwave conditions in states like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for the next four days. In the national capital, a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on Friday, slightly below the season's average. (File)(AFP)

Delhi sizzled in extreme weather conditions with the mercury soaring to 47.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh area, making it the hottest place in the country, the IMD said . Meanwhile, in the lower and mid hills of Himachal Pradesh, Una experienced its hottest day of the season, with temperatures reaching 43.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, news agency PTI reported, citing the weather office.

Parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing moderate rainfall in recent days following intense summer heat. Over the past 24 hours, Kanniyakumari district recorded 7 cm of rainfall, while Thiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Valpari, and Thiruvarur each received 6 cm, and Tenkasi recorded 3 cm. Additionally, the Regional Meteorology Department issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday in isolated areas of the Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi districts.

Heatwave forecast

- On Friday, maximum temperatures soared from 43 °C to 46°C in most places in Rajasthan, many areas in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, and certain locations in Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

- Isolated pockets in East Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh experienced similar high temperatures, while readings ranged from 40-42°C at most places over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and some parts of Jharkhand. Isolated pockets in Odisha, Vidarbha, and Madhya Maharashtra also saw temperatures in this range.

- According to the IMD's latest weather bulletin, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in some/many pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until May 21. Heatwave conditions are also expected in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar until May 20.

- Heatwave conditions are forecasted in Jharkhand on May 19 and 20, north Madhya Pradesh from May 18 to 20, Gangetic West Bengal on May 18 and 20, and Odisha on May 20 and 21.

Rainfall prediction

- Over the next seven days, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and south Karnataka are likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph).

- Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall and similar weather conditions (30-40 kmph winds) are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema during the same period.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Kerala-Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, and Lakshadweep until May 21, with isolated very heavy rainfall predicted over certain areas.

- Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada are anticipated to experience isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) until May 19.

- Odisha will likely experience isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) during the next seven days. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal are forecasted to have similar weather conditions on May 19 and 20.

- Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with similar weather conditions (30-40 kmph winds) during the next seven days.