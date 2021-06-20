Home / India News / IMD issues rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR, UP; thunderstorms likely
Delhi rains: Moderate rainfall in the national capital has been predicted by the met department. A rainfall alert has also been issued for adjacent Delhi-NCR regions in Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo / Representational Image)
IMD issues rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR, UP; thunderstorms likely

Delhi rains: Light to moderate intensity rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, has been predicted by the met department in isolated regions over Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Aligarh, and adjoining regions in the next two hours.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:10 AM IST

Rainfall alerts for Delhi and adjoining areas in the national capital region (NCR) were issued on Sunday morning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light to moderate intensity rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, has been predicted by the met department in isolated regions over Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Aligarh, and surrounding regions in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon AF, Indrapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikander Rao, and Etah during next 2 hours," posted the India Meteorological Department at 7:41am on Sunday, issuing an alert for the aforementioned regions.

The met department has said that light rainfall in Delhi on Sunday is likely to bring down the temperatures in the national capital. However, the mercury may continue to rise once again from next week, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting center.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is the official marker for the city, was 35.1°C, four degrees below what is considered normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature here was 25.3°C, three degrees below normal. It will continue to dip, according to IMD's predictions, following the light rainfall but will rise once again from next week, although staying below the 40-degree mark.


