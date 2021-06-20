IMD issues rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR, UP; thunderstorms likely

Rainfall alerts for Delhi and adjoining areas in the national capital region (NCR) were issued on Sunday morning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light to moderate intensity rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, has been predicted by the met department in isolated regions over Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Aligarh, and surrounding regions in the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon AF, Indrapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikander Rao, and Etah during next 2 hours," posted the India Meteorological Department at 7:41am on Sunday, issuing an alert for the aforementioned regions.

Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikander rao, Etah during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/ZeiY5SATle — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 20, 2021

The met department has said that light rainfall in Delhi on Sunday is likely to bring down the temperatures in the national capital. However, the mercury may continue to rise once again from next week, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting center.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is the official marker for the city, was 35.1°C, four degrees below what is considered normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature here was 25.3°C, three degrees below normal. It will continue to dip, according to IMD's predictions, following the light rainfall but will rise once again from next week, although staying below the 40-degree mark.



