IMD issues snowfall alerts in these places till February 27. Check forecast

The weather department has predicted rain/snowfall alerts in several parts of northern India till 27 February. In its forecast, the IMD said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 24 (night) and under its influence the region will receive scattered to moderate rainfall/snowfall. People walk through the snow in Gulmarg, J&K.(AFP)

Winds with a speed of up to 165 knots prevail over northeast India at 12.6 km above sea level, the IMD said. Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday and Saturday, it added. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures in northern parts of the country for the next five days, the weather department said.

The local MeT office in Himachal Pradesh also predicted rain and snow in higher hills from February 24 to 28 and rain in isolated places in low and middle hills on February 26 and 27. It added that there would be no cold wave conditions over any part of the country during the next one week.

Earlier a red alert was issued in higher reaches of the region on February 19 as a precaution for heavy rain/snowfall accompanied by hail, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places.

The weather department predicted rainfall “over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during many days of the week.” “Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall very likely over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during many days of the week," it said.

Between Feb 1 and Feb 20, Ladakh (54.2 mm) and Himachal Pradesh (92.3 mm) have registered ‘excess’ precipitation compared to their respective averages for this period, while Jammu and Kashmir (91.9 mm) and Uttarakhand (45.8 mm) have registered slightly above-average yet normal figures.