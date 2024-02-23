 IMD issues snowfall alerts in these places till February 27. Check forecast | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / IMD issues snowfall alerts in these places till February 27. Check forecast

IMD issues snowfall alerts in these places till February 27. Check forecast

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2024 12:47 PM IST

The IMD said that due to a fresh western disturbance, the Himalayan region is likely to receive scattered to moderate rainfall/snowfall.

The weather department has predicted rain/snowfall alerts in several parts of northern India till 27 February. In its forecast, the IMD said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 24 (night) and under its influence the region will receive scattered to moderate rainfall/snowfall.

People walk through the snow in Gulmarg, J&K.(AFP)
People walk through the snow in Gulmarg, J&K.(AFP)

Winds with a speed of up to 165 knots prevail over northeast India at 12.6 km above sea level, the IMD said. Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday and Saturday, it added. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures in northern parts of the country for the next five days, the weather department said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The local MeT office in Himachal Pradesh also predicted rain and snow in higher hills from February 24 to 28 and rain in isolated places in low and middle hills on February 26 and 27. It added that there would be no cold wave conditions over any part of the country during the next one week.

Earlier a red alert was issued in higher reaches of the region on February 19 as a precaution for heavy rain/snowfall accompanied by hail, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places.

The weather department predicted rainfall “over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during many days of the week.” “Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall very likely over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during many days of the week," it said.

Between Feb 1 and Feb 20, Ladakh (54.2 mm) and Himachal Pradesh (92.3 mm) have registered ‘excess’ precipitation compared to their respective averages for this period, while Jammu and Kashmir (91.9 mm) and Uttarakhand (45.8 mm) have registered slightly above-average yet normal figures.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On